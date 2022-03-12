Gold prices fall

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday saw a little fall on the local market, traders said. Down by Rs450 and Rs386, gold was traded for Rs130750 per tola and Rs112097 per 10 grams, respectively.

The precious metal was quoted for $1983 per ounce on the world market. Silver was selling for Rs1480 per tola and Rs 1268.86 per 10 grams, traders said.

