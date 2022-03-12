ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
Sindh HEC chairman: Dr Asim declines extension for third term

Recorder Report 12 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission Dr. Asim Hussain has expressed his inability to seek extension in the third term.

Dr Asim underlined in a meeting with CM Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, that a new Chairman Sindh HEC should be selected on merit.

Dr Asim Hussain does not want to continue as Chairman of the Commission. He stated that he worked hard and tirelessly with perseverance and commitment to promote higher education in the province, but the mafia and certain political parties are not content and wants him to keep out of their way.

Dr Asim Hussain assured CM Sindh of his full cooperation for the betterment of higher education in Sindh and stated that his services are always available for the province without regard to designation.

It is worth noting that the tenure of Chairman Sindh HEC expired last month, and he was allowed an extension until further orders till the nomination of a new Chairman.

