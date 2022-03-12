ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,298
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,517,512
72324hr
Sindh
571,268
Punjab
503,426
Balochistan
35,427
Islamabad
134,767
KPK
217,857
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Violation of airspace by India: Qureshi urges world to take notice

Ali Hussain 12 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday urged the international community to take notice of the recent violation of Pakistani airspace by an Indian-origin “supersonic flying object”, as Pakistan also plans to brief ambassadors of permanent five (P5) members of the United Nations Security Council on the incident.

The foreign minister stated this in a statement a day after Foreign Office summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires and conveyed Pakistan’s strong protest over the unprovoked violation of its airspace by an Indian origin “supersonic flying object” which entered into Pakistan from “Suratgarh” India at 1843 hrs (PST) on 9th March 2022 and fell to ground near Mian Chunnu city in Pakistan at around 1850 hrs.

“This is for the second time India has been violating Pakistan’s airspace following Balakot incident of February 2019. Whether we call this move as India’s technical failure, aggression or malice,” he said, adding that Pakistan gave a well-thought-out response to India’s 2019 aggression.

He said that Pakistan by summoning the top Indian diplomat has already lodged a strong protest with New Delhi over the violation of Pakistan’s airspace for yet another time. He said that the Indian act put at stake the lives of innocent lives and civil aviation authorities should take note of it.

He pointed out that the aircrafts of Saudi Airline and Qatar Airline as well as domestic flights of Pakistan could become target of the “flying object”.

“We have decided to invite the envoys of P-5 countries at the Foreign Office and apprise them about the whole situation. We hope that the international community to take notice and hold India accountable for this act”, he added.

The foreign minister further said that Pakistan will decide its “future strategy” after the Indian explanation on the matter, adding that Pakistan does not want aggression rather wants cordial relations with all its neighbours including India. He, however, said Pakistan is capable of defending itself.

He recalled that India resorted to aggression against Pakistan on 26th February 2019, regretting international community’s silence on it out of expediency.

“We have also presented before the world through a dossier about the Indian involvement in the acts of terrorism in Pakistan. We exposed the true face of India before the world”, he added.

Meanwhile, through a statement on Friday, the Indian Ministry of Defence “regretted” the incident and termed this as a “technical malfunction”, which led to the accidental firing of a missile.

“On 9th March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry. It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident”, the Indian Ministry of Defence stated in the statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

India Shah Mahmood Qureshi violation Pakistani airspace supersonic flying object

Comments

Comments are closed.

Violation of airspace by India: Qureshi urges world to take notice

7th review of EFF: Policy-level talks with IMF likely on Monday

IMF says war to lower global growth forecast

Supply of gas to 85 villages: ECC approves Rs747.539m TSG

Rs240 per litre is petrol’s global price, says Tarin

Aleem meets Nawaz in London

PM sharpens criticism of opposition leaders

No-trust move: Fazl says optimistic about prospects

WB board approves $435m in financing for 3 projects

Agriculture finance: SBP announces formation of task force

NASA opens sample taken from the Moon 50 years on

Read more stories