ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,298
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,517,512
72324hr
Sindh
571,268
Punjab
503,426
Balochistan
35,427
Islamabad
134,767
KPK
217,857
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ICE canola futures rise

Reuters 12 Mar, 2022

WINNIPEG, (Manitoba): ICE canola futures rose on Thursday for the fourth straight day, lifted by strength in soybeans.

“Spin a wheel,” said one trader, describing factors driving canola’s trading direction. He added that volumes have thinned with “prices in the clouds,” and that few investors are willing to sell. Most-active May canola gained $5.50 to $1,130.70 per tonne. May-July canola spread traded 739 times.

Chicago corn and soybean futures rallied, supported by signs that export demand for US supplies will remain strong following a drought in South American.

Euronext May rapeseed futures dipped.

Global grain trader Bunge Ltd said that it has suspended new export business from Russia after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, but its oilseed crush plant in Russia is still operating.

ICE canola canola canola market canola crop canola rates

Comments

Comments are closed.

ICE canola futures rise

7th review of EFF: Policy-level talks with IMF likely on Monday

IMF says war to lower global growth forecast

Supply of gas to 85 villages: ECC approves Rs747.539m TSG

Rs240 per litre is petrol’s global price, says Tarin

Aleem meets Nawaz in London

PM sharpens criticism of opposition leaders

No-trust move: Fazl says optimistic about prospects

WB board approves $435m in financing for 3 projects

Agriculture finance: SBP announces formation of task force

NASA opens sample taken from the Moon 50 years on

Read more stories