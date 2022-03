A hand grenade blast was reported inside the Directorate office of Balochistan Levies Force near Chaman Phatak Stop in Quetta, Aaj News reported.

As per initial details, unknown assailants hurled a grenade inside the office and fled. Police arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. No loss of life has been reported so far.

The blast did not cause any major structural damage but shattered glass windows of the building.