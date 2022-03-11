ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
Mar 11, 2022
Pakistan's Ahsan Ramzan beats Iranian opponent to clinch IBSF World Snooker Championship

BR Web Desk 11 Mar, 2022

Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan won the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) World (Men) Snooker Championship after overcoming Iran’s Amir Sarkosh 6-5 in the final on Friday.

Ahsan, 16, made it to the final in Doha after defeating fellow cueist and defending champion Mohammad Asif 5-4 in a thrilling contest in the last-four.

The Pakistani prodigy had earlier made an impressive debut, defeating India’s Digvijay Kadian 3-1 at the five-day championship.

More to follow

