Pakistan's Ahsan Ramzan beats Iranian opponent to clinch IBSF World Snooker Championship

Pakistan’s Ahsan Ramzan won the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) World (Men) Snooker Championship after overcoming Iran’s Amir Sarkosh 6-5 in the final on Friday.

Ahsan, 16, made it to the final in Doha after defeating fellow cueist and defending champion Mohammad Asif 5-4 in a thrilling contest in the last-four.

The Pakistani prodigy had earlier made an impressive debut, defeating India’s Digvijay Kadian 3-1 at the five-day championship.

More to follow