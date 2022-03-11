ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,298
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,517,512
72324hr
Sindh
571,268
Punjab
503,426
Balochistan
35,427
Islamabad
134,767
KPK
217,857
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Major music companies move to pause halt business in Russia

BR Web Desk 11 Mar, 2022
<p>Source: Reuters</p>

Source: Reuters

Three major record conglomerates along with touring giant Live Nation are suspending operations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while individual artists have canceled tour dates, reported The New York Times.

The music world’s most powerful companies - the three major record conglomerates, and the touring giant Live Nation - are cutting ties with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, and artists like Green Day and AJR have canceled concerts in Russia.

Live Nation in a statement last week said: “We will not promote shows in Russia, and we will not do business with Russia. We’re in the process of reviewing our vendors so we can cease work with any and all Russian-based suppliers.”

On Thursday, Sony and Warner Music both announced - within minutes of each other - that they were suspending operations in Russia. Their statements came two days after Universal Music, the largest conglomerate, said that it was shutting its offices in Russia and ceasing all business.

Apple has paused the sale of its products in Russia, and said it was disabling some features of its maps app to protect Ukrainian citizens. Spotify’s chief financial officer, Paul Vogel, said at an investor conference on Wednesday that the company had suspended the use of its premium, or paid tier of its streaming service there, resulting in the loss of about 1.5 million paying accounts.

But Vogel said that Spotify would continue to operate its free service in Russia, to be an outlet for “non-propaganda information” through the podcasts it hosts. “We think it’s really important that information is still flowing there,” he said.

Last week Spotify closed its Russian office and said it was removing content by the Kremlin-backed news outlets RT and Sputnik, as have Facebook, TikTok and other technology platforms.

These corporate moves were followed by a series of announcements from artists canceling scheduled tour dates in Russia and Ukraine. Green Day was scheduled to play at Spartak Stadium in Moscow on May 29, but wrote on Instagram that it wouldn’t make the trip “in light of current events.” My Chemical Romance, Björk, Iron Maiden, Louis Tomlinson, the Killers, Iggy Pop, AJR and Franz Ferdinand have all cancelled shows.

Russia, despite its size, is a small market for music. According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, a global trade group, Russia generated just under $200 million in recorded music revenues in 2020, making it the 16th most valuable territory in the world, behind Mexico and Sweden. But it has been seen as an important growth area and as a result a viable destination for tours.

Sony Warner Music Universal Music Green Day Live Nation

Comments

1000 characters

Major music companies move to pause halt business in Russia

World Bank approves $435mn for Pakistan’s housing projects

Pakistan Air Force inducts China-made J-10C fighter jets

Ready to provide security to any MNA: Sheikh Rashid

Rupee registers first gain against US dollar in a week

External factors force pause in Iran nuclear talks, EU says

Pakistan lodges protest with India over 'unprovoked violation of its airspace'

Saudi oil refinery hit by Houthis drone attack

SBP announces measures for investment in agri warehouses/silos

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of hitting psychiatric hospital

Australia brace for Karachi challenge after Rawalpindi run-feast

Read more stories