ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,298
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,517,512
72324hr
Sindh
571,268
Punjab
503,426
Balochistan
35,427
Islamabad
134,767
KPK
217,857
Mar 11, 2022
Aluminium set for big weekly fall as prices whipsaw

Reuters 11 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Aluminium rose on Friday but was down 10% this week amid heightened market volatility, after uncertainty about exports from Russia pushed prices to record highs.

Russia produces around 6% of the world’s aluminium and is a major producer of copper and nickel, precious metals, energy and crops.

Since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, many banks and shippers stopped handling Russian commodities, creating a supply shock that sent prices sharply higher.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.4% at $3,474 a tonne 1124 GMT.

The metal, used in transport, construction and packaging, whipsawed from around $3,300 on Feb. 23 to $4,073.50 on Monday and back to $3,300 on Wednesday.

Aluminium prices jump to their highest since 2008

Aluminium is still up nearly 25% this year after rising 42% in 2021, when a supply deficit began to form.

“There is across commodities markets some confusion about where prices should be,” said WisdomTree analyst Nitesh Shah. “If this (war in Ukraine) is a protracted conflict, a lot more supply will probably get hurt.”

Nickel: Trading on the LME remained suspended after a price surge earlier this week.

Supply: The jump in energy and coal prices could constrain output of energy-intensive aluminium smelters in Europe and Asia, analysts at ANZ said, worsening supply shortages.

Inventories: Stocks of aluminium in LME-registered warehouses have fallen to 755,950 tonnes from almost 2 million tonnes a year earlier.

Premiums: Undersupply has pushed duty-paid physical premiums over the LME price sharply higher to $506 a tonne in Europe and $847 a tonne in the United States.

Russia: Russian forces bearing down on Kyiv appear to be regrouping at northwest of the Ukrainian capital.

Markets: Equities markets rose as investors clung to hopes the global economy would continue to grow.

China: Copper stocks in Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) warehouses fell this week and Chinese copper output rose in February.

Nickel: About 12 mines in the Philippines should begin commercial operations this year, mostly nickel projects, the local industry regulator said.

Metals Prices: LME copper was up 1.2% at $10,233 a tonne but down around 4% this week.

Zinc fell 0.7% to $3,835 as was about 5% down this week.

Lead was up 0.9% at $2,377 but set for a 4% weekly loss.

Tin fell 0.3% to $43,600 and was down 8% this week.

