Deutsche Bank CEO gets 20% pay rise for 2021

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank paid its chief executive officer 8.8 million euros ($9.68 million) in 2021, a 20% increase from a year earlier, the lender said on Friday, rewarding him for the bank’s most profitable year in a decade.

Overall, the lender paid staff 14% more, or 2.1 billion euros, in bonuses for 2021.

Europe’s banks reveal billions worth of Russia risk as sanctions bite

The disclosure in the bank’s annual report came as Deutsche Bank said that revenues would be “slightly higher” this year.