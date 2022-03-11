ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
ASL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.72%)
AVN 91.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.66%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FFL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.3%)
FNEL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.24%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
GGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.4%)
GTECH 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
KOSM 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
MLCF 34.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
PACE 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
PRL 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.39%)
TPL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.69%)
TPLP 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.1%)
TREET 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.26%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.88%)
UNITY 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.27%)
WAVES 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
WTL 1.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.23%)
BR100 4,375 Decreased By -19.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 15,791 Decreased By -150 (-0.94%)
KSE100 43,828 Decreased By -25.6 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,071 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,298
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,517,512
72324hr
Sindh
571,268
Punjab
503,426
Balochistan
35,427
Islamabad
134,767
KPK
217,857
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Deutsche Bank CEO gets 20% pay rise for 2021

Reuters 11 Mar, 2022

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank paid its chief executive officer 8.8 million euros ($9.68 million) in 2021, a 20% increase from a year earlier, the lender said on Friday, rewarding him for the bank’s most profitable year in a decade.

Overall, the lender paid staff 14% more, or 2.1 billion euros, in bonuses for 2021.

Europe’s banks reveal billions worth of Russia risk as sanctions bite

The disclosure in the bank’s annual report came as Deutsche Bank said that revenues would be “slightly higher” this year.

Deutsche Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Deutsche Bank CEO gets 20% pay rise for 2021

Ready to provide security to any MNA: Sheikh Rashid

Discos, KE: Nepra approves hike in base tariffs

Pakistan lodges protest with India over 'unprovoked violation of its airspace'

KE reluctant to buy expensive RLNG for PLL

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Tarin identifies major roadblock to development

EPTL says recent explosion caused no major damage

Mismatch in charging interest: PD decides to seek opinion of law ministry

Army has got nothing to do with politics: ISPR

JUI-F MNA among 10 held: Police conduct operation inside Parliament Lodges

Read more stories