NA speaker has right to disqualify PTI lawmakers: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Claiming that Prime Minister Imran Khan will defeat the no-trust move against him, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said that the Speaker National Assembly has the right to disqualify the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers who crossed floor in the lower house and no one can challenge his ruling.

Talking to reporters, at a police facilitation centre, he said that all political parties have given these powers to the speaker during the passage of the 18th amendment to stop horse-trading.

“Now there is no Changa Manga and no Murree to keep lawmakers there,” he said, adding that it was the responsibility of the opposition to bring 172 votes for the success of their no-trust move against the PTI-led government.

The week from March 23 to March 30 would be very important, he said.

He also said that the PTI workers will conduct political encirclement of those lawmakers who were found involved in selling their votes.

He said that he had already appealed to all the followers of Imran to gather in green area of D-Chowk on the day of voting of no-confidence motion to celebrate a “day of thanksgiving” for the prime minister’s success.

The interior minister said that the move of no confidence motion will turn out to be a moment of satisfaction for Imran Khan.

The speaker has the right to summon session any time, he said.

When he was asked about the government’s allied parties, he said that he was completely sure that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will stand with Imran Khan. Regarding Pir Pagara, the head of the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), he said that he has great relations with him and he can only comment on these two people. He said he will not comment on Punjab politics.

Rashid said that three political rivals have gathered against Imran Khan for their vested interest and due to fear of accountability. About Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s long march he said it was disappointing. The numbers of security personnel deployed for the security of the march were more than the participants of the march.

He said that the opposition is saying the umpire is neutral but they need to stick to their narrative and later, after the failure of the no-confidence motion they should not open issue of their umpire.

Responding to a question about the prime minister’s statement regarding the European Union, he said that if Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented foreign policy before the public what is wrong in it. Did Zulfikar Ali Bhutto not present foreign policy before the public at Liaqat Bagh, Nasir Bagh and Mochi Derwaza. Pakistan is neither in Russian, American or Chinese bloc and wanted good relations with all super powers, he said.

To a question North Korean embassy’s protest over Islamabad police raid on the embassy, the minister said that we have apologised to them for the incident that had occurred due to a misunderstanding and this incident should not have happened.

The minister said that directives have been issued to all Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) to take effective steps for eradication of terrorism.

“All IGPs and chief secretaries [have been asked] to put security on high alert as well as keep eyes on anti-state elements as international conspiracies have been launched,” he said.

He said that the police facilitation centre set up by police is providing 28 different services to the citizens. Audio and video cameras have been installed in all police stations, he said, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch e-passport system this month to facilitate the people.

The minister said that the issuance of succession certificates will be started in Balochistan from March 12.

The interior minister said international conspiracies are being hatched against Pakistan.

He said directions have been issued to the Inspector Generals of Police and the Chief Secretaries to keep an eye on the situation and take steps for eradication of terrorism.

Rashid said that he has issued directives to IGP Islamabad to take action against those who were involved in desecration of mausoleum of former chief of Army staff Ziaul Haq at Shah Faisal Mosque as per law.

