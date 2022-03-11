No-trust move CM Sindh to meet Pir Pagara

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah will meet Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) head Pir Pagara in a bid to seek support from another ally of the federal government for a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to sources privy to the matter, the chief minister who is in Islamabad has made contact with Pir Pagara and would meet him after returning from the capital.

