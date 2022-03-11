ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ASC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.14%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.23%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.82%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.09%)
GGL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.79%)
GTECH 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.85%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.1%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.05%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.92%)
TPLP 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.75%)
TRG 79.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.46%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.39%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 105 (2.45%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.1 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,854 Increased By 810.7 (1.88%)
KSE30 17,077 Increased By 328.7 (1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ombudsman Punjab for putting an end to online harassment of children

Recorder Report 11 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Ombudsman Punjab Maj Azam Suleman Khan (retd) has said that a composite roadmap would be drawn up in collaboration with line departments, welfare bodies and assembly members to curb online exploitation and harassment of children.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the working group for the elimination of online exploitation of children.

MPAs namely Shamsa Ali and Zainab Lodhi, Chairperson National Committee for Children of Federal Ombudsman Ms Shaheen Atiq-ur-Rehman and Grievance Commissioner for Children Syeda Viqar un Nisa Hashmi, Chairperson Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Hina Jilani, Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sarah Ahmed, Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar, DGPR Punjab Ms Saman Rai, DG Social Welfare Department Mudassar Riaz Malik, special secretaries of school education and higher education departments, representatives of the Auqaf department and Additional IG Police attended the meeting.

At the outset, Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan disclosed that the working group would outline practical recommendations in collaboration with line departments to eradicate the menace of online exploitation of children and promote safe internet activities in the province.

The government was committed to promoting a child-friendly society at the provincial, divisional, district and grassroots, he stressed. Instead of myriad of helplines of government departments, there should be a dedicated helpline to deal with children’s issues so that the needy could be timely helped, he suggested. It is needed to sensitize the general public to promote a child-friendly society and the role of social media is important, he added. He further said that the ombudsman’s office has a forum for the protection of children rights and complaints related to children were being dealt with on time.

The participants also discussed the case referral system and it was decided that a roadmap would be chalked out to ensure timely delivery of justice through mutual coordination of line departments.

It stressed that parents and teachers should sensitise children about safe online activities and in this regard, awareness subjects should be added to the school curriculum. A campaign should also be launched so that the internet users pick legal assistance in case of need. Instead of being subjected to any kind of harassment, they should seek legal help.

The participants appreciated the formation of the working group adding that the ombudsman office should continue to perform its role with regard to accountability and supervision.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Maj Azam Suleman Khan Ombudsman Punjab online harassment

Comments

1000 characters

Ombudsman Punjab for putting an end to online harassment of children

Discos, KE: Nepra approves hike in base tariffs

KE reluctant to buy expensive RLNG for PLL

Army has got nothing to do with politics: ISPR

Fawad says army playing its role strictly in accordance with constitution

Bilawal strongly reacts to PM’s diatribe

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Tarin identifies major roadblock to development

EPTL says recent explosion caused no major damage

Mismatch in charging interest: PD decides to seek opinion of law ministry

JUI-F MNA among 10 held: Police conduct operation inside Parliament Lodges

Read more stories