Punjab CM likely to face no-trust motion

INP 11 Mar, 2022

MULTAN: Two days after the submission of a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the opposition has also decided to bring a no-trust motion against the Usman Buzdar government in Punjab.

Sources said the no-trust motion could be submitted in the Punjab Assembly in the next 48 hours.

They said that the opposition would finalise a draft of the no-confidence resolution today (Thursday). On Tuesday, the joint opposition had submitted a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly secretariat.

The opposition also filed a requisition notice seeking a session of the lower house of the Parliament to table the no-trust move.

PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, PPP’s Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri and JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali submitted the no-trust motion in the NA Secretariat.

