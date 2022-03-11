‘First Women Health Symposium 2022’ Prevention is better than cure: FWCCI president

FAISALABAD: ‘Prevention is better than cure’. In this age of increased influx of diseases, we should have equal focus on the prevention, screening and treatment of Hepatitis B and C before the last solution of Transplant, said Mrs Nighat Shahid, President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI). She was addressing to the participants of ‘First Women Health Symposium 2022’, organized here on Thursday.

She said today’s event ‘First Women Health Symposium’ relates to the women health in the perspective of celebrating International Women Day. She said that Liver Diseases are fatal to health. She said that out of total population of Pakistan, 11 million people are careers of different forms of hepatitis, 70 percent of these end up with chronic disease and thirty percent develop cirrhosis and killing 300-325 people every day compared to damages caused by the COVID-19.

She said that we all realize that health for a mother is vital to built up a healthy and strong nation. Promoting women’s health improves not only individual health, but also the health and survival of women’s families and the well-being of communities and countries, she added.

She said to organize Health Symposium will be an ongoing activity on quarterly basis for the benefit of FWCCI members and our women will be free to consult and contact our guest senior professors time to time for preventive and precautionary measures to save them from these fatal diseases.

Prof Dr Mrs Shahina Hashmi, Chief Guest while addressing the symposium participants stressed on the importance of women health in the society. She said that healthy mother can develop a healthy nation. She also spoke on the women entrepreneurship and the social, cultural and economic problems faced by them to run the businesses. She said that women have to play different roles as to health care of their spouses and children. She deplored that women neglect health tests due to various reasons which are important for maintaining of their healthy life and responsibilities.

Prof Dr Babar Rafiq Khan, Head of the ENT Department in Government Ghulam Abad Hospital spoke on the Vertigo/Allergies and Infections of Nose and Throat, with the help of slides he briefed the participants as to the reasons and curative measures to be taken in this context.