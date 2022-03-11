ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ASC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.14%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.23%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.82%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.09%)
GGL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.79%)
GTECH 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.85%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.1%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.05%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.92%)
TPLP 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.75%)
TRG 79.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.46%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.39%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 105 (2.45%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.1 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,854 Increased By 810.7 (1.88%)
KSE30 17,077 Increased By 328.7 (1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
‘First Women Health Symposium 2022’ Prevention is better than cure: FWCCI president

Press Release 11 Mar, 2022

FAISALABAD: ‘Prevention is better than cure’. In this age of increased influx of diseases, we should have equal focus on the prevention, screening and treatment of Hepatitis B and C before the last solution of Transplant, said Mrs Nighat Shahid, President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI). She was addressing to the participants of ‘First Women Health Symposium 2022’, organized here on Thursday.

She said today’s event ‘First Women Health Symposium’ relates to the women health in the perspective of celebrating International Women Day. She said that Liver Diseases are fatal to health. She said that out of total population of Pakistan, 11 million people are careers of different forms of hepatitis, 70 percent of these end up with chronic disease and thirty percent develop cirrhosis and killing 300-325 people every day compared to damages caused by the COVID-19.

She said that we all realize that health for a mother is vital to built up a healthy and strong nation. Promoting women’s health improves not only individual health, but also the health and survival of women’s families and the well-being of communities and countries, she added.

She said to organize Health Symposium will be an ongoing activity on quarterly basis for the benefit of FWCCI members and our women will be free to consult and contact our guest senior professors time to time for preventive and precautionary measures to save them from these fatal diseases.

Prof Dr Mrs Shahina Hashmi, Chief Guest while addressing the symposium participants stressed on the importance of women health in the society. She said that healthy mother can develop a healthy nation. She also spoke on the women entrepreneurship and the social, cultural and economic problems faced by them to run the businesses. She said that women have to play different roles as to health care of their spouses and children. She deplored that women neglect health tests due to various reasons which are important for maintaining of their healthy life and responsibilities.

Prof Dr Babar Rafiq Khan, Head of the ENT Department in Government Ghulam Abad Hospital spoke on the Vertigo/Allergies and Infections of Nose and Throat, with the help of slides he briefed the participants as to the reasons and curative measures to be taken in this context.

COVID19 FWCCI Mrs Nighat Shahid First Women Health Symposium

Comments

Comments are closed.

