ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ASC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.14%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.23%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.82%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.09%)
GGL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.79%)
GTECH 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.85%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.1%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.05%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.92%)
TPLP 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.75%)
TRG 79.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.46%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.39%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 105 (2.45%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.1 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,854 Increased By 810.7 (1.88%)
KSE30 17,077 Increased By 328.7 (1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf bourses end mixed, Saudi Aramco sees worst day in nearly 2 years

Reuters 11 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: Major Gulf bourses closed mixed on Thursday, while global shares fell as analysts warned of further pain for stocks even after planned diplomatic talks between Moscow and Kyiv had lent momentum to riskier bets.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose from a sharp drop in the previous session after the United Arab Emirates backtracked on statements saying the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies might increase output to help to plug the gap in exports from Russia.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Twitter his country was committed to the agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia to ramp up oil supply by only 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) monthly after sharp cuts in 2020.

“The Abu Dhabi stock market rebounded from yesterday’s fall as oil markets stabilized while OPEC members reiterated their unity,” said Eman AlAyyaf, CEO of EA Trading.

Price corrections were seen in Dubai and Saudi Arabia as investors secured gains, AlAyyaf added.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark share index ended 0.4% lower, its second consecutive session of losses.

State-run oil explorer Saudi Aramco fell 5.1%, its biggest fall since May 2020.

Abu Dhabi’s main index closed 0.9% higher. The index had plunged 2.2% in the previous session, its biggest daily percentage loss since Dec. 20.

Dubai’s main stock index ended flat, as gains in the real estate sector were outweighed by losses in financial stocks.

Dubai Islamic Bank was down 2.%, while Dubai Financial Market dropped 3%. The Qatari index was flat, with gains in financials offset by losses in industrials.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.4%.

OPEC Oil prices Saudi Aramco Eman AlAyyaf Suhail al Mazrouei

Comments

Comments are closed.

Gulf bourses end mixed, Saudi Aramco sees worst day in nearly 2 years

Discos, KE: Nepra approves hike in base tariffs

KE reluctant to buy expensive RLNG for PLL

Army has got nothing to do with politics: ISPR

Fawad says army playing its role strictly in accordance with constitution

Bilawal strongly reacts to PM’s diatribe

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Tarin identifies major roadblock to development

EPTL says recent explosion caused no major damage

Mismatch in charging interest: PD decides to seek opinion of law ministry

JUI-F MNA among 10 held: Police conduct operation inside Parliament Lodges

Read more stories