Faheem Ashraf cleared to face Australia after negative COVID test

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf has been cleared to play against Australia in the second test in Karachi after returning a negative result for COVID-19 in a retest, the country’s cricket board told Reuters on Thursday.

The 28-year-old all-rounder had tested positive for the virus on arrival at the team hotel, throwing his participation into doubt. The second test starts on Saturday.

“Faheem has tested negative in retests and has rejoined the side, meaning he’s now available for the second test,” a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesperson said.

Faheem Ashraf tests Covid-positive ahead of Karachi Test

Faheem missed the drawn opening test in Rawalpindi after sustaining a hamstring injury during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He has taken 22 wickets and scored 600 runs in the 13 tests he has played for Pakistan.

The hosts were also without fast bowler Hasan Ali in the first test due to an abductor strain.

PCB Faheem Ashraf Pakistan Cricket Board

