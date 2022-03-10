ANL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.55%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
ASL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.74%)
AVN 91.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.42%)
BOP 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
FFL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.17%)
FNEL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.03%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.73%)
GGL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
GTECH 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.75%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.62%)
PACE 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.41%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
TELE 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.16%)
TPL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.71%)
TPLP 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.58%)
TREET 31.89 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.88%)
TRG 78.84 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.99%)
UNITY 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.78%)
WAVES 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.46%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
YOUW 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
BR100 4,378 Increased By 88.8 (2.07%)
BR30 15,872 Increased By 414.8 (2.68%)
KSE100 43,683 Increased By 639.8 (1.49%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 258.5 (1.54%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Ukraine membership of EU is ‘not for tomorrow’: French minister

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

PARIS: The topic of Ukraine entering into the European Union is “not for tomorrow”, said French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune, as EU leaders gathered in France to discuss the crisis caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It will take time,” added Beaune, referring to debates in international political circles over whether or not to give Ukraine a fast-track entry into the EU as a gesture of solidarity for Ukraine in light of the Russian invasion.

European Union leaders will phase out buying Russian oil, gas and coal as Moscow’s war on Ukraine makes them realise they have to be less dependent on Russia, a draft declaration showed, but they are unlikely to offer Ukraine the fast EU membership it seeks.

EU leaders Russia Ukraine crisis

