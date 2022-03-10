ANL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.18%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
ASL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.34%)
AVN 90.60 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.97%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.98%)
FNEL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.97%)
GGGL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.82%)
GGL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.57%)
GTECH 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.4%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
MLCF 33.27 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.95%)
PACE 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.47%)
PIBTL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
PRL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
SNGP 31.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.62%)
TELE 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.62%)
TPL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.71%)
TPLP 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.34%)
TREET 31.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.71%)
TRG 79.50 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.85%)
UNITY 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.15%)
WAVES 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.82%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.58%)
YOUW 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.09%)
BR100 4,381 Increased By 92.6 (2.16%)
BR30 15,922 Increased By 465.4 (3.01%)
KSE100 43,725 Increased By 682.3 (1.59%)
KSE30 17,001 Increased By 252.8 (1.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Tokyo stocks jump 3% ahead of Russia-Ukraine talks

AFP 10 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks jumped three percent Thursday on hopes for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine ahead of their first high-level meeting since Moscow invaded its neighbour.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index spiked 3.00 percent or 741.59 points to 25,459.12, while the broader Topix index jumped 3.04 percent or 53.45 points to 1,812.34.

The dollar fetched 115.93 yen, against 115.86 yen on Wednesday in New York.

Tracking gains on Wall Street, the Nikkei hovered around the three-percent level in morning trade.

Hopes for a breakthrough in the crisis led to higher overseas stock prices, with talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba scheduled to take place in southern Turkey on Thursday, Okasan Online Securities said.

“This should provide some relief to Japanese equities,” the brokerage explained. Uncertainty still plagues the situation, however.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky struck a conciliatory tone by saying he has “cooled down” about his country’s bid to join NATO, a Russian air strike on a children’s hospital in a Ukrainian city on Wednesday added fresh tension.

“Investors will likely need to carefully assess whether the meeting will evolve into any positive negotiation,” Okasan said.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Sony Group skyrocketed 6.48 percent to 11,650 yen, SoftBank Group jumped 3.17 percent to 4,783 yen and Toyota soared 3.54 percent to 1,911 yen.

