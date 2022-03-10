ANL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.73%)
ASC 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
ASL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.66%)
AVN 90.61 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.98%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.14%)
FFL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.98%)
FNEL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.18%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.09%)
GGL 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.83%)
GTECH 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.4%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
MLCF 33.30 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.05%)
PACE 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.47%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.07%)
PRL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.71%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
SNGP 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.91%)
TELE 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.79%)
TPL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
TPLP 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.21%)
TREET 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.91%)
TRG 79.51 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.87%)
UNITY 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.32%)
WAVES 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.82%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.75%)
YOUW 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.97%)
BR100 4,385 Increased By 96.2 (2.24%)
BR30 15,938 Increased By 481.8 (3.12%)
KSE100 43,760 Increased By 716.8 (1.67%)
KSE30 17,015 Increased By 267.2 (1.6%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Tesla hikes China, US prices for Model 3 and Model Y cars

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc on Wednesday raised prices of its US Model Y SUVs and Model 3 Long Range sedans by $1,000 each and some China-made Model 3 and Model Y vehicles by 10,000 yuan ($1,582.40), according to its website.

The company increased prices for the most affordable versions of Model 3 and Model Y about a dozen times last year in the United States, according to data tracked by Reuters.

The US price of the EV maker’s Model Y Long Range car has jumped 20% from January 2021, along with a 10.6% hike for its Model 3 Long Range sedan during the same period.

The move comes amid surging raw material costs, made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and could set back the dream of Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and other auto executives to roll out more affordable electric vehicles.

Rising prices of nickel, lithium and other materials threaten to slow and even temporarily reverse the long-term trend of falling costs of batteries - the most expensive part of EVs - hampering the broader adoption of the technology, said Gregory Miller, an analyst at industry forecaster Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

Elon Musk Tesla EV maker's Model Y Long Range car

