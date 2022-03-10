ANL 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.18%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
ASL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.34%)
AVN 90.60 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.97%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.98%)
FNEL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.67%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.91%)
GGL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.64%)
GTECH 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (7.4%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.31%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
MLCF 33.27 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (4.95%)
PACE 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (6.47%)
PIBTL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
PRL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
PTC 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
SNGP 31.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.62%)
TELE 12.04 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.79%)
TPL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.71%)
TPLP 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.34%)
TREET 31.76 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.45%)
TRG 79.51 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (3.87%)
UNITY 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
WAVES 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.82%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.58%)
YOUW 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.09%)
BR100 4,383 Increased By 94.2 (2.2%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.5 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,743 Increased By 700.1 (1.63%)
KSE30 17,009 Increased By 261.4 (1.56%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

15pc rise YoY: Banks’ profitability soars to Rs268bn mark

Recorder Report Updated 10 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan listed banks’ profitability increased to a record Rs 268 billion, up 15 percent on a year-on-year basis in 2021.

This increase was primarily driven by lower provision expenses which declined by 79 percent to Rs 25 billion on the back of macro recovery and improving asset quality, experts said.

Net Interest Income (NII) of the sector clocked in at Rs 777 billion in 2021 as compared to Rs 780 billion in 2020 as average policy rates during 2021 clocked in at 7.42 percent against 8.92 percent in 2020, Umair Naseer, an analyst at Topline Securities said.

Non-interest income of the sector improved by 10 percent to Rs 248 billion driven by growth in fee, commission and brokerage income. On other hand, the non-markup expense was up 9 percent to Rs 547 billion due to higher admin expense.

Historic results: UBL declares Rs52.1bn PBT for 2021

In the fourth quarter of 2021, banking sector profitability was up 41 percent on YoY to Rs 68 billion led by higher NII and Non-interest income which was up 9 percent and 30 percent, respectively.

In 2021, the Bank of Punjab (BOP), and the United Bank (UBL) reported the highest earnings growth of 80 percent and 48 percent, respectively.

In terms of NII growth, BOP, JS Bank (JSBL) and SBL reported the highest growth of 16-28 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

UBL Net Interest Income (NII) Non interest income of the sector JSBL

Comments

1000 characters

15pc rise YoY: Banks’ profitability soars to Rs268bn mark

IMF should not worry about PM’s relief package: Tarin

Oil jumps after UAE says it is committed to OPEC+ supply pact

Top Russia, Ukraine diplomats arrive in Turkey for talks

PM Imran describes Zardari as ‘my next target’

Dues of Chinese power projects: Chinese embassy agitates for payment

ADB mission to hold talks with finance minister

Acquisition of shares, investment: SBP amends R-6 of PRs for commercial banking

Wheat flour: Balochistan govt asked to ensure price stability

PM visits MQM-P office

Read more stories