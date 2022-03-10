BoI regularly holds e-kachehry

ISLAMABAD: As per instructions from the Prime Minister’s office, Khuli Kachehri has become a regular public outreach activity at the Board of Investment (BoI).

The BOI regularly organizes e-kachehry to address public complaints particularly, those related to business and investment in Pakistan. The recent e-kachehry was chaired by Minister of State and Chairman BOI Muhammad Azfar Ahsan on March 9, 2022, here in Islamabad.

Various investors and members of the business community reached out to the BOI with their queries and suggestions regarding the investment opportunities and challenges in Pakistan. Asaan finance, company registrations, one-window operation, CPEC, issuance of business visas, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) etc were the main areas of queries and concerns raised by the participants during the session.

Furthermore, several overseas Pakistanis also contacted the BOI and appreciated the team for facilitation of foreign investors. They presented some suggestions and recommendations to further enhance economic cooperation between Pakistan and other countries.

A few complaints and queries pertaining to other departments were also raised during the session which will be taken up with the concerned departments to assure complaint redressal.

Additional Secretary Mukarram Jah Ansari, Additional Secretary Khasheeur Rehman, and several other officers of the BOI were also part of the Kachehry, while regional BOI offices participated in the session virtually.

The session continued for two hours and was a successful feat in regards to public outreach. Speaking to the relevant audiences via Zoom and telephone, Additional Secretary Mukarram Jah encouraged investors to share their project proposals and observations with the BOI for further coordination on matters of importance.

The BOI chairman termed the e-kachehry an effective tool to reach out to the public and offer on-spot solution to their problems and concerns relating to the mandate of the BOI.

