Audit: performance of FESCO praised

FAISALABAD: Auditors perform pivotal role to save the department from possible financial irregularities and embezzlements, said Director General (DG) Audit Power Sheikh Nadeem Amjad as he was addressing a review meeting held here at FESCO Headquarters Wednesday.

He said that it is responsibility of the audit department to establish the audit standard in accordance with international audit principles. He also appreciated the performance of FESCO audit and finance and said that FESCO steps for reducing line loses and satisfaction of consumers are imitative.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO, addressed the meeting and said that FESCO has achieved the recovery and line loses targets set by National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). He further said that FESCO is striving hard for the promotion of the corporate culture in company; in this connection, utilization of the latest technology is FESCO priority. He said that FESCO has established state of the art Customer Services Centres (CSC) and mobile app “FESCO Light” while FESCO is adopting modern techniques in Human Resource, Audit and Legal departments. He FESCO audit department is also adhering the modern and international standards.

Chief Engineer (Development) Rana Ayub, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Muhammad Nawaz, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Muhammad Nazir, DG (HR&A) Nasar Hayat Maken, DG (IT) Itrat Hussain, Add: DG (Admn) Ather Ayub Ch, Director (CM) Ghulam Mujtaba, Director (PR) Tahir Sheikh, Deputy Director (A&S) Mehmood Ali and Staff Officer Abid Rashid were also present during the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022