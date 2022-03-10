Gold prices up

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday further grew on the local market, traders said.

With an increase of another Rs700, gold was traded for Rs 131,400 per tola and Rs 112 654 per 10 grams, up by Rs600.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $2015 an ounce to a new high.

Silver was available for Rs 1480 per tola and Rs 1268.86 per 10 grams, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022