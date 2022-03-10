ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
Pakistan

SU awards 19 PhD, 52 M. Phil degrees

Recorder Report 10 Mar, 2022

HYDERABAD: The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has approved to award 19 PhD and 52 M. Phil degrees to the scholars of different disciplines.

According to the details, the 141st meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Sindh was held at the VC office under the chair of SU vice chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro where it awarded 19 PhD and 52 M. Phil degrees in different disciplines after thoroughly scrutinizing the working papers.

Those who received PhD degrees include Abbas Ali Ghoto (Statistics), Mahmood Ahmed (Islamic Culture), Parus Ali Khuwaja (Business Administration), Saemeh Askani (English Literature), Muhammad Abdullah (Sociology), Shameen Akhtar Mari (Development Studies), Raheela Saleem, Jibran Khan Rajput, Jabbar Abbas Rajput (Pharmaceutics), Faheem Saddar (Freshwater Biology & Fisheries), Hazoor Bux Lanjwani (Mathematics), Sanam Irum Soomro, Safia Sanam Memon, Ranjhan Junejo (Analytical Chemistry), Naseem Khatoon Bhurgari, Anoshiya Ali Khan, Priya Jarwar (Biotechnology), Farhan Jaleel (Biochemistry) and Gulzar Manganhar (Nutrition & Food Technology).

The house also approved award of M. Phil degree to 52 candidates in the order of disciplines cited ahead: Business Administration, Urdu, Sindhi, English Literature, English Linguistics, Islamic Culture, Pharmaceutics, Pharmac-ology, Mass Communica-tion Psychology, Political Science, Pakistan Study, Sociology, Analytical Chemistry, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Physical Chemistry, Botany, Computer Science, Environmental Sciences, Microbiology, Physics, Physiology and Zoology.

The members of ASRB Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Dr. Zareen Abbasi, Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khombati, Dr. Javed Ahmed Chandio, Dr. Hafiz Munir Ahmed Khan, Dr. Altaf Nizamani, Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Memon and others participated in the meeting.

PhD University of Sindh ASRB M. Phil

