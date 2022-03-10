PML-N leader says PM won’t survive no-trust motion

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday questioned the government’s “delaying tactics” in summoning National Assembly session to make things clear by allowing opposition’s no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

Iqbal, while talking to reporters after appearing in Narowal Sport City Complex Project (NSCCP) case, said that why those who term opposition vote of no confidence “Tai Tai Phish”, not summoning National Assembly session to make things clear.

He said that Imran Khan will be the first prime minister against whom no-confidence motion will be successful. Iqbal said that Imran Khan is one of the unlucky prime ministers who got the opportunity but even then he did not do anything, adding the no-confidence motion is against the failure of the prime minister during the last four years.

The PML-N leader said that Imran Khan is running the country through social media and wanted to solve the country’s problems through social media. About the government claims that “external hands” were behind the opposition’s move of tabling no-confidence motion, he said that if the prime minister has the information of external forces behind the opposition, then tell the name to the nation, if the prime minister does not have evidence to accuse the opposition then he is “a liar”.

Earlier, he appeared before Accountability Court-III judge Syed Asghar Ali in the NSCCP case against him and others. During the hearing, Iqbal’s counsel requested the court to grant him time for challenging the decision of the court regarding the dismissal of acquittal application of Iqbal.

The same court on February 23 rejected Iqbal’s plea filed by him under the National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance 2021 seeking acquittal in the NSCCP case. The court approved Iqbal’s request and adjourned hearing of the case till April 6.

