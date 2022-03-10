‘Fly Jinnah’ unveils its visual brand identity

KARACHI: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s new low-cost carrier on Wednesday revealed its visual brand identity.

‘Fly Jinnah’s’ visual brand identity, with its brand name abbreviation ‘FJ’, has adopted the vibrant red as its main colour to reflect the young and modern spirit of the airline while the logo and brand identity consisting of its unique font and round shaped symbol reflects motion and continuity.

Iqbal Ali Lakhani, Chairman of Fly Jinnah, said: “The reveal of ‘Fly Jinnah’s’ visual identity was chosen carefully to reflect the evolution and progression of aviation needs in Pakistan. ‘Fly Jinnah’ will not only serve Pakistan’s aviation industry, but it also aims to contribute to the country’s infrastructure, tourism, business travel and the creation of new jobs. Fly Jinnah will be a catalyst to the country’s economic growth.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022