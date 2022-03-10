ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
ASC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
GGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.23%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.17%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
MLCF 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.72%)
PACE 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.56%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.06%)
PRL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.96%)
TELE 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.15%)
TPL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.56%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.79%)
TRG 76.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.8%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.31%)
WAVES 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
BR100 4,289 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 15,457 Increased By 100.7 (0.66%)
KSE100 43,043 Increased By 122.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,748 Increased By 72.6 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
NA to celebrate ‘Platinum Jubilee’ on August 10

Press Release 10 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly of Pakistan will celebrate its Platinum Jubilee on August 10, 2022, said a press release. The first Session of the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan was held on August 10, 1947, a week prior to the independence of Pakistan. Decision to this effect was taken by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday.

Therefore, in order to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of the National Assembly of Pakistan in a befitting manner, the speaker National Assembly of Pakistan approved numerous initiatives including designing of a special logo on the occasion.

The issuance of a commemorative coin and commemorative stamp etc has also been approved. In addition to aforesaid, a series of events would be held throughout the year starting from August 10, 2021. The speaker also approved one of the initiatives in order to promote bilateral ties with friendly countries through parliamentary diplomacy by utilizing the platform of the Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

In that spirit, various parliamentary delegations went abroad to different destinations to hold meetings with the parliamentary stakeholders of friendly countries in order to strengthen the existing ties and to enhance cooperation through regular exchange of visits.

In order to maintain the principle of reciprocity, the National Assembly of Pakistan will not only send delegations abroad but will also host/hosted parliamentary delegations from various countries during the year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

