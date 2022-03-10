Opposition could move court against Speaker: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said the opposition will move the court against National Assembly speaker in case he does not run the parliament as per constitution in the current political situation.

Talking to reporters after appearing before Accountability Court in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case, he said that law was very clear about summoning of the National Assembly session following the requisition. No one including speaker National Assembly was above the law and if the speaker did any wrong he will be produced before the law, he said.

He predicted that President Arif Alvi will be acquitted today in PTV attack case.

Alvi did not appear before the court in the past but today he will reach court for acquittal, he said.

Abbasi asked Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) former Justice Javed Iqbal to resign and go home so that a new chairman could be appointed.

After the appointment of new chairman people will know about the reality of the false cases made against the opposition leaders by NAB, he said.

Earlier, he and other accused appeared before the Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan in LNG case. Barrister Zaffarullah Khan and NAB prosecutor Usman Masood appeared before the court.

During the hearing, Abbasi counsel Zaffarullah Khan conducted cross examination of prosecution witness Nasir Bashir a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a private company.

His company registered with SECP in the year 2004, he said.

To a question he said that it the time of initial registration he, his wife and his business partner Amajad and Yousaf Khan were the directors of the company. He does not remember share capital of the company. When he was asked that the share capital was in billion, he replied that it was not in billion.

When the witness was asked that how much corporate tax his company paid in the first three years. The witness replied that he does not remember exactly but we paid over 100,000 corporate tax in first three years.

To a question about income tax, the witness said that he does remember the exact amount of Income tax paid in 2004. The bidding of LNG project was conducted in 2013 and at that time the director of the company were myself, my wife and Mustafa Majeed. From 2004 to 2013 his company had not done any business in LNG field. However, his company work for defence and indenting oil and gas. My company were also working on drilling rigs manufacturing and air compressor, he said.

The court adjourned hearing of the case upon the request of Abbasi’s counsel till March 16 and he will continue cross examination of the same witness during the next hearing.

