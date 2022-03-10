EFP lauds launch of ‘Better work program in Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Zaki Ahmed Khan, acting president Employer’s Federation of Pakistan (EFP), while lauding the official launch of the “Better work program in Pakistan,” said this is a result of collective and consistent nine years’ efforts of EFP and other constituents.

Zaki Ahmed Khan signed as a witness the MoU of the “Better work program in Pakistan”. Abdul Razak Dawood, adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Muhammad Ayub Afridi, adviser to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, Ishart Ali, Federal Secretary of overseas Pakistanis were also present in the ceremony.

EFP acting President witnessed the signing ceremony of MoU and direct trust fund agreement for the “Better work program in Pakistan” at Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development.

Zaki also reiterated commitment of EFP for implementation of better work program to achieve decent work in Pakistan and making the textile and Garment sector more competitive.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022