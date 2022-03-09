ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
ASC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.34%)
ASL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.61%)
BOP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
GGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-4.23%)
GTECH 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-6.17%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
MLCF 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.72%)
PACE 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.56%)
PIBTL 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.06%)
PRL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.89%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.96%)
TELE 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.15%)
TPL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.56%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.79%)
TRG 76.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.8%)
UNITY 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.31%)
WAVES 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.59%)
YOUW 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
BR100 4,289 Decreased By -6.7 (-0.16%)
BR30 15,457 Increased By 100.7 (0.66%)
KSE100 43,043 Increased By 122.5 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,748 Increased By 72.6 (0.44%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
McDonald’s says Russia store closures to cost $50mn per month

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

NEW YORK: McDonald’s Corp said on Wednesday that the temporary closure of its 847 stores in Russia will cost the fast-food chain about $50 million a month.

A cascade of major American brands, including Starbucks Corp , PepsiCo Inc and Coca-Cola Co, followed McDonald’s on Tuesday in saying they would cease some or all business in Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

McDonald’s, an icon of the post-Soviet era, runs 84% of its Russian locations itself and said it will continue paying all of its 62,000 staff and restaurant employees there. Other costs will come from sites it leases and supply chain operations, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ozan said during a UBS conference on Wednesday.

“This is a really challenging and complex situation for a global company like us,” he said.

McDonald’s, Coca-Cola join US firms halting Russia operations

Seven other fast-food brands with more than 2,600 outlets combined in Russia could also take a financial hit from any decisions to pull out, even though nearly all of those restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Papa John’s International Inc said in a regulatory disclosure on Wednesday that it could end up having to absorb the cost of $15.2 million of receivables associated with its master franchisee in Russia, which runs all of its 188 restaurants there.

Royalties from the franchisee made up less than 1% of Papa Johns total revenue in 2021, the company said.

The pizza chain also said Wednesday that it ceased all operational, marketing and business support to - and engagement with - the Russian market, and that it is not receiving any royalties from restaurants there. Its Russia franchisee owns and operates its own supply chain.

McDonald

