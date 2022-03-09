ANL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.65%)
BMW recalling 917,000 US vehicles over engine fire concerns

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

WASHINGTON: BMW will recall 917,106 vehicles in the United States over potential engine fire risks, the German automaker said on Wednesday, its third such move over the issue since 2017.

The latest recall includes numerous vehicles built between 2006 and 2013, including some 1 Series, 3 Series, X3, 5 Series, X5 and Z4 models because the heater for the positive crankcase ventilation valve (PCV) may short-circuit and in extremely rare cases could increase the risk of a fire.

US investigates 416,000 Tesla vehicles over unexpected braking reports

It supersedes and expands BMW’s previous recalls in 2017 and 2019 which involved 740,000 and 184,000 US vehicles, respectively.

Many vehicles previously repaired under prior recalls will need to get a new fix, which is currently being developed, BMW said, adding the remedy and sufficient inventory of parts are expected by mid-2022.

BMW said some vehicles previously recalled are not covered by the new recall because they were produced with an improved PCV valve heater design.

The new recall was prompted by a series of fire reports in BMW vehicles previously recalled that had been repaired. BMW said its investigation showed supplier production issues could lead to PCV valve heater damage in the field.

The automaker said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the latest recall.

It said owners do not need to stop driving pending the recall fix but should stop driving if they see smoke from the area near the engine compartment or smell smoke, or a plastic burning odor.

