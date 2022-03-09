ANL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.54%)
Mar 09, 2022
Shane Warne state funeral set for March 30 at MCG

AFP 09 Mar, 2022

SYDNEY: Australian cricket superstar Shane Warne will be honoured with a state funeral at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the evening of March 30, the Victorian state government said Wednesday.

Warne died at the age of 52 on the Thai holiday island of Koh Samui on Friday. His body is to be repatriated. An autopsy found he had died of natural causes following a reported heart attack.

A state funeral for the legendary leg-spinner will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with tickets open to the public, said a statement by the Victorian government.

Gavaskar shocked by Warne’s death but says he was not greatest spinner

Warne “didn’t just inspire a cricketing generation - he defined it,” it said.

Further details were still being finalised, the state government added.

“There’s nowhere in the world more appropriate to farewell Warnie than the ‘G’,” said Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

“Victorians will be able to pay tribute to Shane and his contribution (to) our state, and his sport, at a memorial service at the MCG on the evening of March 30th,” he said in a statement.

Warne’s death sparked a global outpouring of grief from prime ministers, rock stars and fellow players, an acknowledgement that the Melbourne native transcended his sport.

