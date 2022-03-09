ANL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.54%)
ASC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.6%)
ASL 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
AVN 87.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.79%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
FFL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
FNEL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.92%)
GTECH 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.01%)
MLCF 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.6%)
PRL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.15%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.45%)
SNGP 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.96%)
TPL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.56%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-5.99%)
TRG 75.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.8%)
UNITY 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.88%)
WAVES 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
YOUW 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.3%)
BR100 4,299 Increased By 3.7 (0.09%)
BR30 15,434 Increased By 77.6 (0.51%)
KSE100 43,092 Increased By 171.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 16,778 Increased By 102.8 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Adidas expects Russia hit in 2022, but China recovery

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

BERLIN: German sportswear company Adidas said it expected a halt to its business in Russia due the war in Ukraine to put at risk up to 250 million euros ($273.10 million) of sales in 2022, while it expects a recovery in its China business.

Adidas forecast an increase in currency-neutral sales of 11-13% for 2022, including the risk to its business in Russia and Ukraine, with Greater China set to see sales increase in the mid-single digits after a consumer boycott in 2021.

Adidas said on Monday it has suspended operations of its stores and online shopping site in Russia until further notice.

It operates about 500 stores in Russia, a quarter of the total.

Adidas said the 250 million euros at risk was about half of the company's total revenues in the region and represented about 1 percentage point of growth for the total company.

It said its expects net income from continuing operations to grow to between 1.8 billion and 1.9 billion in 2022, up from 1.492 billion in 2021.

Adidas reported a 3% fall in currency-neutral sales in the fourth quarter to 5.137 billion euros, dragged down by a 24% fall in greater China.

Adidas said on Tuesday it has appointed Adrian Siu as its new head of the Greater China business.

Adidas was targeted during a boycott of Western brands by Chinese consumers who criticised companies for saying they would not source cotton from Xinjiang after reports of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims there. Beijing denies any abuses.

China Adidas German sportswear Ukraine crisis

Comments

1000 characters

Adidas expects Russia hit in 2022, but China recovery

ECC says fuel price capping will add to pressure on exchequer

We stand with govt, but our options are open: MQM-P’s Amir Khan

Pakistan and US relaunch TIFA

Peshawar suicide blast: three suspected terrorists killed in operation

UAE envoy says trade deal with Israel will be signed this month

Oil extends rally after US bans Russian imports, prompting supply fears

KE invites PM to inaugurate first unit of BQPS-III

Russia promises ‘silence’ for Ukrainians to flee battered cities

MCC bans use of saliva to shine ball, 'Mankad' no longer unfair play

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

Read more stories