ANL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.54%)
ASC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.6%)
ASL 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
AVN 87.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.79%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
FFL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
FNEL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.92%)
GTECH 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.01%)
MLCF 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.6%)
PRL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.15%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.45%)
SNGP 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-6.96%)
TPL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-9.56%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-5.99%)
TRG 75.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.8%)
UNITY 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.88%)
WAVES 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
YOUW 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.3%)
BR100 4,299 Increased By 3.7 (0.09%)
BR30 15,434 Increased By 77.6 (0.51%)
KSE100 43,092 Increased By 171.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 16,778 Increased By 102.8 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
South Africa’s rand rises on strong commodity prices

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand rose in early trade on Wednesday, supported by higher commodity prices, but gains were limited by investor concerns over fast-paced developments around the Ukraine crisis and deeper power outages by local utility Eskom.

At 0630 GMT, the rand traded at 15.2575 against the dollar, 0.25% firmer than its previous close.

South Africa’s higher exposure to commodities including gold, platinum and palladium has helped limit losses in the currency, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict saps investors’ appetite for riskier assets.

Gold held ground after rising to a 19-month peak on Tuesday, while palladium and platinum gained.

Back home, Eskom said it aimed to nearly double the extent of power cuts after suffering more breakdowns at generation units. Frequent power outages have constrained South Africa’s economic growth in recent years.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond was down 4.5 basis points to 10.215%, reflecting firmer prices.

