ANL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.12%)
ASC 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.39%)
ASL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
AVN 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.8%)
BOP 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.34%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
FNEL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.62%)
GTECH 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.49%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.65%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
MLCF 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.75%)
PACE 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.78%)
PIBTL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.91%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
SNGP 31.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.53%)
TELE 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-5.5%)
TPL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-7.27%)
TPLP 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-7.78%)
TREET 30.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-5.61%)
TRG 76.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.46%)
UNITY 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
YOUW 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,311 Increased By 16 (0.37%)
BR30 15,572 Increased By 216.4 (1.41%)
KSE100 43,142 Increased By 221.7 (0.52%)
KSE30 16,787 Increased By 111.6 (0.67%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan fourth quarter GDP revised down

AFP 09 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s fourth-quarter growth was weaker than initially thought, revised data showed on Wednesday, with household spending less robust than first estimated.

The world’s third largest economy grew 1.1 percent in the three months to December, less than the initially estimated 1.3 percent rebound, according to the Cabinet Office.

The downward revision was due in part to weaker corporate investment and household spending.

The recovery in the last quarter of 2021 comes after a 0.7 percent contraction in the July-September quarter.

For all of 2021, the economy grew 1.6 percent, slightly less than the initial estimate of 1.7 percent.

Japan’s economy has yet to stage a strong recovery from the pandemic, and an Omicron wave likely halted or reversed the recovery trend in the first part of 2022.

Surges in commodity prices linked to the Ukraine crisis are likely to have further weighed on the economy of the resource-poor country.

Japan Bank of Japan Japanese shares GDP growth

Comments

1000 characters

Japan fourth quarter GDP revised down

ECC says fuel price capping will add to pressure on exchequer

Pakistan and US relaunch TIFA

Peshawar suicide blast: three suspected terrorists killed in operation

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

Oil extends rally after US bans Russian imports, prompting supply fears

KE invites PM to inaugurate first unit of BQPS-III

Russia promises ‘silence’ for Ukrainians to flee battered cities

Tier-1 retailers avoiding POS system: GST return form amendment aimed at disallowing 60pc input tax credit

PM says ready to play ‘match’ against ‘political dacoits’

Opposition says optimistic about no-trust move’s prospects

Read more stories