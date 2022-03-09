ANL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
ASC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
ASL 12.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
AVN 88.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CNERGY 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FFL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FNEL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.53%)
GGL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
GTECH 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.51%)
MLCF 31.63 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.5%)
PACE 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.14%)
PRL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.19%)
TELE 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.46%)
TPL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.2%)
TPLP 24.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.79%)
TREET 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.48%)
TRG 76.90 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.26%)
UNITY 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.07%)
WAVES 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
YOUW 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
BR100 4,314 Increased By 18.7 (0.43%)
BR30 15,580 Increased By 223.8 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,168 Increased By 247.8 (0.58%)
KSE30 16,801 Increased By 126.3 (0.76%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares set to rise, NZ opens higher

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

Australian shares were poised to open slightly higher on Wednesday, likely helped by surging commodity prices, although sentiment was expected to remain under pressure after a weak session on Wall Street overnight.

The local share price index futures was up 0.07%, a 31.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.8% lower on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose by 0.5% at 11,802.62 points by 2130 GMT.

Australia stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares set to rise, NZ opens higher

Pakistan and US relaunch TIFA

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

Oil extends rally after US bans Russian imports, prompting supply fears

KE invites PM to inaugurate first unit of BQPS-III

Tier-1 retailers avoiding POS system: GST return form amendment aimed at disallowing 60pc input tax credit

PM says ready to play ‘match’ against ‘political dacoits’

Opposition says optimistic about no-trust move’s prospects

SSGCL: PSM sell-off process hits a snag

Hammad, UAE envoy discuss global inflation, geo-political situation

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 9.75pc

Read more stories