Mar 09, 2022
Pakistan

IMC bags ‘Sustainability Innovation Award 2022’

Press Release 09 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: IMC added yet another feather in its cap as it received an accolade for its exceptional contribution to the UN Global Goals, bagging the Sustainability Innovation Award at the 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Summit & Awards 2022, organized by The Professionals Network (TPN).

Ninety-eight companies competed in 34 award categories, 54 of which won a total of 79 awards. Chief Guest, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Commissioner Karachi Division presented the award to the company’s CFO, Mohammad Ibadullah. The ceremony hosted by TPN was attended by notables from the corporate sector, NGOs, academia and media.

Chief Executive IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali, sharing his thoughts said, “Over the years, IMC has been the recipient of several awards from The Professionals Network and I would like to thank its management for providing corporates this excellent opportunity to not just showcase their CSR initiatives but also acknowledge their efforts. “

He added, “It is our responsibility, as a socially responsible corporate citizen, to demonstrate responsible corporate conduct and our CSR program Concern Beyond Cars is a testament towards that commitment.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

