Buzdar not acceptable as CM: JT Group

LAHORE: The Jahangir Tareen Group (JTG), a group of disgruntled members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has decided that Sardar Usman Buzdar as Punjab Chief Minister is not acceptable.

In this connection, the members of JTG held a meeting here on Tuesday which was attended by Malik Noman Langrial, Awn Chaudhry, Ajmal Cheema and others. Former PTI general secretary Jahangir Tareen also joined the meeting through a video link. After the conclusion of the meeting, Langrial told the media that it has been decided that they would only move forward minus Buzdar. “It is premature to mention the name of the next Chief Minister; however, there will be no disagreement among us on Tareen’s choice”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022