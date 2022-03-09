ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,295 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 15,356 Decreased By -204.2 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,920 Decreased By -346.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,675 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.89%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Master Changan Motors launches Oshan X7 in Pakistan

Press Release 09 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Master Changan Motors Limited, Pakistan’s disruptive automotive brand, has announced the launch of its SUV - Changan Oshan X7 at the ‘RHD Global Premier’. This is the first time in the history of Pakistan that a RHD model is launched before any other country in the world.

The CEO of Master Changan Motors Limited, Danial Malik revealed the SUV and announced the details during a press conference in Karachi, featuring a digital stream with an exuberant set. The digital stream was also broadcast at nationwide dealerships and by Changan partner outlets around the world.

The Changan Oshan X7 will be the first Euro 6 vehicle made in the country and demonstrates the company’s resolve towards a cleaner Pakistan. The Master Chagan plant is the most environmentally friendly in the auto industry, with 30 percent supported by solar power; this is set to increase to over 60% in the middle of this year. The all-new Changan Oshan X7 will be available in two variants - Oshan X7 FutureSenseTM (5 Seat) and Oshan X7 Comfort (7 Seat).

Speaking on the occasion, Danial Malik spoke about how China is leading the world’s auto technology future. He highlighted recent achievements of the 160-year-old company. “On one front, Changan is developing a whole new intelligent electric car platform with Huawei and CATL.” Danial remarked.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

