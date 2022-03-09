Peak Solutions: Our dream may come true and we may see Pakistan as a “Digital Pakistan”

TEXT: The universe is evolving. The whole world and human beings have to grow and change certain things to be aligned with the universe to move forward. The only thing constant in the universe is CHANGE. The world is changing every nanosecond. We are moving toward a digital “E” world. E-learning, e-agriculture, e-health, e-energy, e-commerce, e-justice, e-passport, e-banking, e-tax, e-insurance, e-challan, e-procurement, e-registry, and many more EEEEs… as many as a country needs to be more efficient and advanced to build a digital-economy.

We have an opportunity to move forward and make Pakistan a digital economy. We have to ensure the very baseline for Digital-Pakistan. It is a digitally skilled workforce.

Pakistan is the world’s 6th largest country by its population. 60% of our population is young (under 30). We have the most intelligent brains across Pakistan (even if we pick street talent). According to a survey, Pakistan is number four in intelligence (IQ). We need to groom them, shape their talent and connect them with the right opportunities.

As a member of academia, our responsibility is to provide an environment to our children that nurture them ethically, morally, technically, and skillfully. We believe that only the educational institutes can best meet the criteria to achieve all these grooming qualities. According to research, 70% of a person learns from their surroundings. Idealizing this, we consider the importance of educational institutes because such institutes’ environment undoubtedly plays a significant role in any human’s life. Hence, we laid the foundation of an educational institute named “Peak Solutions” with this ideology”. The underlying ideology is to provide a platform for students who can flourish in the economic market and pamper their moral and ethical values and skills.

Peak Solutions is dedicated to helping students grow intellectually, educationally, technically and morally by investing in their compassion, driving for professional excellence and longing for public service with a special focus on critical thinking & personal development.

Our values can be reflected in the acronym HELP. As we flourish a culture that encourages Honesty, we motivate the generation to be Empathetic; we encourage them to get Learned and enforce them to be Passionate.

Through all these efforts, we will prepare such a skilled workforce that will play an integral role in our wishful thinking. Our dream may come true, and we may see Pakistan as a “Digital Pakistan”.

Muhamamad Muddassir Naeem CEO, Peak Solutions

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022