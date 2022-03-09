ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,295 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 15,356 Decreased By -204.2 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,920 Decreased By -346.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,675 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.89%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

2nd IT Awards Messages from Yasir Humayun Provincial Minister IT

09 Mar, 2022

TEXT: It is indeed a matter of great satisfaction for me to state that Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Punjab Information Technology Board have good understanding and strong bonding for facilitating the present infrastructure of Information Technology in the country and also making concerted efforts for ensuring new investments to be attracted in this sector.

The 2nd Edition of LCCI IT Awards will go a long way in highlighting the true potential of IT sector and also encouraging the young IT graduates to plan for new IT startups. Punjab Information Technology Board promises its full support to LCCI and is ready to be partnered with the management for Lahore Chamber for bringing the paradigm shift in this important sector of economy. I wish the best of luck to the organizers and winners of 2nd LCCI IT Awards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

2nd IT Awards Yasir Humayun

Comments

Comments are closed.

2nd IT Awards Messages from Yasir Humayun Provincial Minister IT

Pakistan and US relaunch TIFA

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

KE invites PM to inaugurate first unit of BQPS-III

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 9.75pc

Tier-1 retailers avoiding POS system: GST return form amendment aimed at disallowing 60pc input tax credit

PM says ready to play ‘match’ against ‘political dacoits’

Opposition says optimistic about no-trust move’s prospects

SSGCL: PSM sell-off process hits a snag

Hammad, UAE envoy discuss global inflation, geo-political situation

LME suspends nickel trading after prices double to over $100,000

Read more stories