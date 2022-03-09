2nd IT Awards Messages from Yasir Humayun Provincial Minister IT

TEXT: It is indeed a matter of great satisfaction for me to state that Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Punjab Information Technology Board have good understanding and strong bonding for facilitating the present infrastructure of Information Technology in the country and also making concerted efforts for ensuring new investments to be attracted in this sector.

The 2nd Edition of LCCI IT Awards will go a long way in highlighting the true potential of IT sector and also encouraging the young IT graduates to plan for new IT startups. Punjab Information Technology Board promises its full support to LCCI and is ready to be partnered with the management for Lahore Chamber for bringing the paradigm shift in this important sector of economy. I wish the best of luck to the organizers and winners of 2nd LCCI IT Awards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022