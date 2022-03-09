International Women’s Day: Dr. Tanzeem Fatima (Pharm-D) Dow University of Health Sciences, (DUHS)

TEXT: Former Pharmacy Incharge, Hussain Lakhani Hospital

International Women’s Day is dedicated to celebrating the achievements of women in social, cultural and political fields. The day focuses the ignored women rights and their gender equality around the world.

Women around the world are undoubtedly diverting the world’s attention towards them. Women are achieving unbelievable goals and are even travelling to space. Their participation and contribution helps strengthens global peace efforts and make economies and the society more dynamic.

The most common problem faced by women in Pakistan is their safety and unhealthy environment. The male dominance and their mindset keep considering women weak and fragile and make them easy targets of their atrocities.

Secondly, the balance between work and personal life of the family is a challenge for the working women. They are expected to fulfill the demands of the house and also take care of responsibilities.

Third and most important is the education of women and their marriage problems. Many parents question the need for their daughter’s desires of attaining a higher education, but instead, they focus their marital concerns.

This is the right time to stand for women empowerment so that the women also make their valuable contribution and take part in the development of the country.

Happy Women's Day!

