ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,295 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 15,356 Decreased By -204.2 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,920 Decreased By -346.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,675 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.89%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Toronto index rises as energy stocks hit 5-year high

Reuters 08 Mar, 2022

Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as energy shares hit their highest in more than five years on soaring oil prices, which also fueled inflationary concerns that capped further gains.

At 9:40 a.m. ET (14:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.09 points, or 0.1%, at 21,326.49, with energy shares leading gains.

The energy sector climbed 1.2% as oil prices continued to rally on prospects of the United States, the world’s biggest oil consumer, banning Russian oil imports as soon as Tuesday in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.1% as gold futures rose 1.2% to $2,018.3 an ounce.

“Looks like the market’s starting to get comfortable with moves in commodities, as we’re seeing some global markets like Europe in a really over-sold conditions,” said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

“Hopefully we’re ready to have a bit of a stabilization here.”

Intertape Polymer Group Inc soared 76.8% and was the largest percentage gainer on the index, after the packaging products maker said it would be taken private by investment firm Clearlake Capital Group in an all-cash deal valued at $2.6 billion.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and concerns around soaring inflation have roiled global markets in recent weeks, however, their impact on the TSX has been cushioned by stronger commodities.

Further advances in the index were limited by weakness in Toronto-listed technology stocks, down 0.9%, tracking weakness in Nasdaq index.

On the economic front, Canada posted a trade surplus of C$2.62 billion ($2.04 billion) in January, beating expectations, as imports fell 7.4%, but exports were down marginally, Statistics Canada data showed.

