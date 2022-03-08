ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,295 Decreased By -29.2 (-0.68%)
BR30 15,356 Decreased By -204.2 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,920 Decreased By -346.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,675 Decreased By -149.6 (-0.89%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling edges higher versus dollar, flat versus euro

Reuters 08 Mar, 2022

LONDON: The British pound edged higher against the US dollar on Tuesday but was little changed against the euro after an earlier bounce in the single currency proved short-lived.

Sterling has been at the mercy of dollar strength in recent days, which led to the currency pair dropping to its lowest level since Nov. 2020 during Asia-Pacific trading hours on Tuesday.

The pound dropped as low $1.3079 before moving into positive territory at $1.3120 by 1026 GMT.

Against the euro, sterling was little changed at 82.83 pence after reaching its strongest level since June 2016 on Monday, in part due to diverging policy expectations from the Bank of England and European Central Bank.

The primary focus right now is the sharp rise in energy prices, according to analysts at Lloyds Bank.

"The big question is whether central banks will primarily see this as a further indication of inflationary pressures that needs to be responded to with tighter monetary policy or as an escalation of the downside risks for economic growth," Lloyds said.

Markets are still pricing in an interest rate hike from the Bank of England this month and a total of 145 basis points of tightening this year compared to just 25 basis points of interest rate hikes from the ECB in 2022.

Policymakers at the ECB are currently in their blackout period before Thursday's policy announcement.

The BoE is set to enter its blackout period after Tuesday, ahead of the policy announcement on March 17, however, there are no scheduled speeches scheduled from BoE rate setters on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two surveys showed people in Britain spent heavily in February after COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

British pound

Comments

1000 characters

Sterling edges higher versus dollar, flat versus euro

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM Imran

Pakistan Rupee falls to historic low against US dollar

Powerful blast kills 3, injures 19 in Sibi

Govt seeks $21bn support from China

US raises taxation, other issues at TIFA talks

Oil rises as fears of Russian oil sanctions spur supply concerns

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.63bn

IAEA reports second Ukraine nuclear facility damaged

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

London suspends nickel trade after record spike

Read more stories