ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
ASC 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.77%)
ASL 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.4%)
AVN 88.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.58%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FFL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
GGGL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.71%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.71%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 30.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
PACE 3.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
SNGP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
TELE 12.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.56%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.31%)
TREET 31.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
TRG 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.16%)
UNITY 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.87%)
WAVES 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.96%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.86%)
YOUW 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 11.5 (0.27%)
BR30 15,591 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
KSE100 43,195 Decreased By -72.3 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,820 Decreased By -5 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan firms as some see safe haven status amid Ukraine crisis

Reuters 08 Mar, 2022

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan touched a one-week high against the US dollar on Tuesday, while the trade-weighted yuan index hit a fresh record, as investors eyed Chinese assets as a potential safe harbour amid heightened market volatility over the Ukraine crisis.

However, some analysts cautioned that an imminent US interest rate hike and possible deterioration in Sino-US relations over the crisis could heap pressure on the Chinese currency.

The yuan strengthened to as much as 6.3089 per dollar in morning trading, the highest level since March 1, after the People’s Bank of China set a surprisingly firmer midpoint rate.

The CFETS Yuan basket index, which values the Chinese currency against peers of its major trading partners, extends gains to hit a fresh record high.

“We see resilient fundamentals in onshore China bonds and the CNY,” Paula Chan, senior portfolio manager at Manulife Investment Management wrote on Tuesday.

“We expect a rebound in China’s economy in the second half of 2022 and further monetary easing to attract inflows from global investors into the China bond market.”

The view was echoed by Maybank analysts Saktiandi Supaat and Fiona Lim, who wrote: “China’s relatively lower inflation environment, semi-guided currency regime have imbued safe haven attributes in the currency during this period of risk aversion.”

The bank expects the yuan’s trade-weighted index to “remain well supported in an environment of weak risk appetite.”

However, a trader at a Chinese bank saw limited room for the yuan to rise against the dollar, pointing to a widely expected interest rate hike later this month by the US Federal Reserve.

Maybank also cautioned that amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, “any signs of deterioration in the relationship between the US and China could still undermine the CNY.”

Underlining Beijing’s clash with Washington, Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday praised his country’s friendship with Russia as “rock solid”, and urged Western countries to respect Russia’s “legitimate security concerns.”

Yuan Dollar Ukraine crisis

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan firms as some see safe haven status amid Ukraine crisis

US raises taxation, other issues at TIFA talks

Oil see-saws near 14 year highs as US weighs Russia oil embargo

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.63bn

IAEA reports second Ukraine nuclear facility damaged

Russia recruiting Syrians to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

Kamyab Overseas Programme okayed: ECC approves Rs8.28bn Ramazan Package

New integrated system for overseas Pakistanis developed

Steel prices soar on rising raw material cost

Low-cost housing: Steps afoot to simplify loan processing procedures: Tarin

PM launches ‘Ehsaas Riayat Ration’ programme

Read more stories