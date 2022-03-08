Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,999

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,999 per ounce, a break above could lead to a gain at $2,028.

The metal is riding on a wave (c) from $1,878.49, which is capable of travelling to $2,073, its 100% projection level.

The resistance at $1,999 triggered a pullback towards the support zone of $1,953 to $1,976.

With gold having climbed above $1,976 again, the pullback could have completed. A break below $1,976, however, could be followed by a drop to $1,953.

Spot gold may keep rising towards $2,065

On the daily chart, the metal has broken a resistance at $1,979. The break opened the way towards $2,019.

The drop from the high of $2,072.50 has been so much reversed, chances are this high may be revisited soon.

