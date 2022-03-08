ANL 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
ASC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
ASL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.15%)
AVN 90.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.14%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
FNEL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.37%)
GGL 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.61%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5%)
MLCF 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.64%)
PACE 3.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
PIBTL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
PRL 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PTC 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.89%)
TELE 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.55%)
TPL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-8.73%)
TPLP 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-4.12%)
TREET 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.22%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.71%)
WAVES 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.45%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
YOUW 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
BR100 4,355 Increased By 29.9 (0.69%)
BR30 15,808 Increased By 247.7 (1.59%)
KSE100 43,217 Decreased By -49.6 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,819 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.03%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Euro mired while Ukraine war weighs on growth

Reuters 08 Mar, 2022

SINGAPORE: The euro was pinned near a 22-month low on Tuesday as war in Ukraine has darkened Europe’s economic outlook, while commodity currencies took a breather in their weeks-long rally.

The euro was doing its best to bounce after six straight sessions of selling, but at $1.0855, it was not terribly far from Monday’s trough of $1.0806.

The common currency is down 4% on the dollar since Russia launched what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine where fighting is showing no signs of abating. It flirted with parity on the Swiss franc on Monday for the first time in seven years.

Euro eyes void below parity vs Swiss franc on stagflation shock

Russia-Ukraine Peace talks have made scant progress and though Germany’s opposition to a ban on Russian energy imports knocked oil futures from Monday’s 14-year peak, analysts expect the supply shock to hurt European growth.

“Markets could continue to price the risk of a disruption to Russian energy exports and downgrade the European growth outlook,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Carol Kong.

“As such, we expect the euro to remain under pressure. There is a reasonable chance euro/dollar tests the pandemic low of $1.0688 this month.”

The European Central Bank meets on Thursday with the spectre of stagflation prompting economists to figure that policymakers might delay rate hikes until late in the year.

Besides commodities’ parabolic rally the conflict and subsequent sanctions have crushed Russian assets, with the rouble sliding to a record low of 160 to the dollar in erratic offshore trade on Monday.

Elsewhere the US dollar was firm amid nerves the war and its economic consequences could spread.

Surging oil import costs already pushed Japan to its largest currency account deficit since 2014, knocking some of the lustre from yen as a safe-haven.

The yen fell overnight and was a little lower still at 115.48 per dollar on Tuesday.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars were each up about 0.4% in early trade, but were below four-month highs made with soaring oil prices on Monday. The Aussie was last at $0.7343, about a cent underneath Monday’s top.

The kiwi bought $0.6847. It is up 4.5% in just over a month as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s hiking cycle gathers pace.

ANZ Bank analysts said on Tuesday that energy price pressure can drive back-to-back 50-basis-point hikes in April and May.

European stocks US dollar euros

