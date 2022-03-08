ANL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
ASC 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
ASL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
AVN 90.91 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.32%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.34%)
FFL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
FNEL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
GGGL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.96%)
GGL 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GTECH 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.76%)
KEL 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
KOSM 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.84%)
MLCF 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.64%)
PACE 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
PIBTL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
PRL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.03%)
PTC 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
TELE 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.16%)
TPL 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.54%)
TPLP 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
TREET 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.22%)
UNITY 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.51%)
WAVES 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
WTL 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.98%)
BR100 4,358 Increased By 33.7 (0.78%)
BR30 15,843 Increased By 283.1 (1.82%)
KSE100 43,205 Decreased By -62.1 (-0.14%)
KSE30 16,794 Decreased By -30.5 (-0.18%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Australian shares see-saw amid global sell-off, NZ in correction territory

Reuters 08 Mar, 2022

Australian shares see-sawed on Tuesday as investors remained on edge worldwide over the effects of surging oil prices on economic growth, while New Zealand stocks fell more than 1% to enter correction territory.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was last down 1.1% at 11,780.28, shedding more than 10% since hitting a record closing high on Jan. 5.

Stock markets across the globe were rattled by stagflation prospects on a looming US ban on oil imports from Russia, which sent crude prices soaring.

Australian shares extend gains on mining, energy boost

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was almost unchanged at 7,037.6 in early trade, with gains in gold and healthcare stocks countering sharp losses in the energy and mining sectors.

Gold stocks rose up to 2.5%, led by a 7.4% jump in St Barbara, as bullion prices held firm near the psychological $2,000 mark on strong safe-haven demand.

Healthcare stocks gained 2.5% and were on track for their best session since Feb. 17, helped by a weaker Australian dollar.

Sector heavyweight CSL Ltd jumped nearly 3%, while Resmed gained 2.8%.

Miners fell 1.1% despite surging iron ore prices, after a near 9% jump in the past week.

BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals fell between 1.3% and 1.9%.

Tech stocks tracked their Nasdaq peers lower. Nasdaq has declined 20.1% from its Nov. 19 record high close, confirming the tech-heavy index has been in a bear market since hitting that record high, according to a widely used definition.

Energy stocks led the losses despite strong oil prices, tumbling as much as 2.3% after an 8.9% jump in the past week. Woodside Petroleum dropped 3%, while Beach Energy was down 2.3%.

Nickel miners IGO Ltd and Nickel Mines were among the top gainers on the benchmark, boosted by record-high nickel prices.

Australia shares

