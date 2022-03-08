ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-8.83%)
No-trust move to be tabled in ‘less than 48 hours’ says Fazl

Abdul Rasheed Azad 08 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the no-confidence motion’s result against the government will be as per the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

While replying to a question from media persons here regarding tabling of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan after having a meeting with senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Shah, he said that the opposition is going to announce it in less than 48 hours. He lambasted PM Khan and said that the way Khan was threatening the opposition parties, especially the PDM chief and other allies, reveals he has totally accepted his defeat.

He said that his party workers were also ready to deal with any situation. The PDM chairman said that Imran Khan used abusive language in his rallies, adding that they can see the no-trust motion succeeding. Fazlur Rehman went on to say that bringing a no-confidence motion is their constitutional right. He said that the numbers are complete and no-confidence motion is ready. We are moving forward. We will not return unsuccessful.

He PDM chief expressed distress over the tragedy in Peshawar and said that, “We have come to reassure the victims. We will thwart the conspiracies and not allow the atmosphere of mutual brotherhood to deteriorate.”

Answering another question, he said that politics is all about ignoring past bitter experiences with other political parties, adding that difference with the PPP have been resolved and “we are united on one-point agenda”.

