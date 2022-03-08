ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-8.83%)
ASC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.28%)
ASL 12.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.06%)
AVN 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -7.08 (-7.31%)
BOP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.6%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.15%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.27%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.53%)
KOSM 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.47%)
MLCF 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-7.2%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.42%)
PRL 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.43%)
PTC 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.28%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.84%)
SNGP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.51%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.89 (-7.48%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.18%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-12.22%)
BR100 4,325 Decreased By -188.5 (-4.18%)
BR30 15,560 Decreased By -1014.8 (-6.12%)
KSE100 43,267 Decreased By -1284.4 (-2.88%)
KSE30 16,825 Decreased By -604.1 (-3.47%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,281
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,392
37824hr
Sindh
570,353
Punjab
502,968
Balochistan
35,398
Islamabad
134,662
KPK
217,304
Pakistan

Political upheaval: Meeting of federal cabinet postponed

Mushtaq Ghumman 08 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday (today) has been postponed due to ‘political upheaval’ in the country and prospects of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The government and its political opponents are holding special meetings to deal with the current political situation.

The Cabinet’s agenda to be discussed in the forthcoming cabinet meeting is as follows: (i) update status of the Cabinet decision with regard to recruitment through headhunting (selection procedure of Chief Executives in key public sector enterprises;(ii) reconstitution of Board of Directors (BoD) of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP);(iii) re-appointment/ appointment of private members of Boards of Management (BoM) of NAVTTC;(iv) appointment of independent members of Board of Governors of Federal Government Properties Management Authority (FGPMA);(v) re-appointment of Ms. Shaista Bano Gilani and Ms. Bushra Naz Malik as members, Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP);(vi) issuance commemorative polymer bank notes on the 75th anniversaries of independence of Pakistan and SBP’s Founding; (vii) decision of Islamabad high court (IHC) on sectors F-14/15 and F-12/ G-12, Islamabad;(viii) streamlining of visa regime-Misc. matters ;(ix) naming a prominent government building in ICT after the name of Dr. Abdul Dadeer Khan (late);(x) National Sports Policy, 2002;(xi) reconstitution of Managing Director/ CEO, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL); (xii) appointment of CEO, CPPA-G;(xiii) appointment for the post of Managing Director, Power Planning and Monitoring Company;(xiv) Right of Way (RoW) Policy for laying of Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) along the railways track and network;(xv) reconstitution of Board of Directors of Pakistan Railways Advisory and Consultancy Services Limited (PRACS);(xvi) revision of marketing fee of Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA));(xvii) appointment of Director General, Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority, Islamabad (MP-1 scale);(xviii) appointment of CEO Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Company (NJHPC);(xix) ratification of the decisions taken by the ECC on February 24, 2022;(xx) ratification of the decision taken by the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) in its meeting held on February 24, 2022;(xxi) presentation on delayed summaries for Cabinet and Cabinet Committees for want of due consultation/ views of various Ministries/ Divisions and;(xxii) key economic indicators.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan Federal Cabinet political opponents no confidence motion current political situation

